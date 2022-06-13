EPHRATA - Juan Gastelum, the man accused of murdering Yanira Cedillos in Moses Lake in March, entered a plea during his arraignment on Monday, June 13.
Gastelum entered a ‘not guilty’ plea to raping and murdering the mother of three. Gastelum is also accused of hiding Cedillos’ body in a remote area in Walla Walla County.
Gastelum’s next court date is July 5 where he’ll have an omnibus hearing. The purpose of the Omnibus Hearing is to avoid a multiplicity of court appearances on these issues with a duplication of evidence and to combine all of the issues that can be disposed of without trial into one appearance.