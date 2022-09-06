QUINCY — A man is accused of pulling a knife on a Quincy restaurant employee after stealing tip money from the front counter.
Rusbin Gamez-Rodriguez, 19, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery, according to court records.
Quincy police responded about 5 p.m. Monday to Tacos Jalisco’s on C Street Southeast for a report of an assault call with a weapon involved. Police arrived and located the suspect at the intersection of Central Avenue South and D Street Southwest were Gamez-Rodriguez was taken into custody.
A restaurant employee told police Gamez-Rodriguez had walked into the restaurant and stolen the tip money. The employee followed Gamaz-Rodriguez out of the restaurant in an attempt to get the money back, according to Quincy police.
The employee says Gamez-Rodriguez turned around and slapped him on the face. Gamez-Rodriguez reportedly continued walking as the employee followed. At some point, Gamez-Rodriguez allegedly pulled out a knife and told the employee to stay back.
Police reported they found a knife with an eight-inch blade during a search of Gamez-Rodriguez.