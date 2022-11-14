EPHRTA - A 33-year-old man is behind bars after assaulting a group of first responders early Sunday in Ephrata.
At around 2:41 a.m., police say 33-year-old Steven Mortimer of Ephrata knocked on the door of a random residence in the 10 block of E Street NE asking for help. Mortimer reportedly appeared injured with one of the injuries being a laceration to the back of his head; it was later confirmed Mortimer was intoxicated. An occupant of the home phoned emergency services to notify them of the individual who appeared hurt.
Those who responded to the scene told police that Mortimer assaulted two firefighters who were helping out as Emergency Medical Service staffers as they lifted him onto the stretcher. Police were called to the scene, which is when Mortimer attacked two officers.
Mortimer was eventually transported to Columbia Basin Hospital where he attempted to assault another police officer.
Mortimer was arrested and booked into jail on five counts of third-degree assault and interfering with a healthcare facility.
Police say Mortimer’s attack on emergency responders was unprovoked.