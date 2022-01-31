MOSES LAKE - Two Moses Lake churches were vandalized over the weekend, reportedly by a suspect police have dealt with more than a dozen times since Jan. 22.
Moses Lake police say someone threw rocks through glass windows and doors at the Moses Lake Alliance Church and Patriot Church-Moses Lake Campus, both on North Grape Drive, late Friday night or early Saturday morning. There were also reports of damage at the Covenant Christian Academy.
Police were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Brian Massey using security video from one of the churches.
At about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded after a vehicle was reported stolen on West Reisner Road. The vehicle was located shortly after behind Sportsman’s Warehouse. Police say Massey was inside the vehicle at the time and he was taken into custody.
Massey was booked into Grant County Jail for first-degree malicious mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Since Jan. 22, Massey has been involved in 13 calls for police, according to Capt. Mike Williams. Massey did have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant since the first contact on Jan. 22 but could not be booked into jail due to restrictions.