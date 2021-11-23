BEVERLY - A man is accused of stealing two vehicles before attempting to carjack a driver on Monday south of George
Grant County deputies responded about 1:30 p.m. to the Outpost Grocery in Schwana after a delivery van was reported stolen. The van was later found abandoned and the suspect identified as 37-year-old Basin City resident Henry Barrios Guzman, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the man had also stolen a flatbed truck after abandoning the van. Deputies and a state trooper located the stolen truck heading north on Beverly Burke Road South, in the area of Road 5 Southwest.
Barrios Guzman allegedly stopped the truck in the southbound lane, blocking traffic. Investigators say he attempted to carjack a vehicle as the driver was forced to stop. The driver resisted the attempted carjacking and Barrios Guzman fled into a field where he was taken into custody.
Barrios Guzman was booked into Grant County Jail for two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.