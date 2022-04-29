WENATCHEE — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a suspected arson fire in Wenatchee.
Emergency responders were dispatched at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to a reported fire and arrived to find a pile of railroad ties on fire next to the railroad spur for Central Washington Growers.
Wenatchee police told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that a railroad ties and a propane tank were destroyed. No other damage was reported.
Police were able to identify a suspect using video footage. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee resident Peter Galletti, was taken into custody near Locomotive Park at about 5:30 p.m.
Galletti was booked into jail for second-degree arson and an outstanding warrant.