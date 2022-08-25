MOSES LAKE — A Washington State Patrol online undercover operation led to the arrest of a Marysville man accused of traveling to Moses Lake to have sex with who he believed was a 13-year-old girl.
Robert Jeffrey R. Bancroft, 20, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree attempted rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to court records.
The state patrol’s Missing Exploited Children Task Force conducted the undercover operation, posing as a 13-year-old girl on a chat website. State troopers began receiving messages from Bancroft, who was told he was messaging a 13-year-old, according to the state patrol.
State troopers say Bancroft agreed to meet the girl on Aug. 22 in Moses Lake but didn’t show up. The next day, Bancroft allegedly messaged again and allegedly described sex acts he wanted to perform with the girl. State troopers later provided an address for Bancroft to meet and he allegedly arrived late in the night on Aug. 23 where he was taken into custody.
“Based up the chats and phone calls it was obvious that Bancroft traveled from Marysville, WA to Moses Lake, WA for no reason other than to meet who he believed was a 13-year-old female who was home alone to engage in sex acts with her,” the state patrol stated.
State troopers reported Bancroft admitted to traveling to Moses Lake to have sex with the underage girl. Troopers added Bancroft wrote an apology letter to the non-existent girl.