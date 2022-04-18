OROVILLE — An Okanogan man was arrested Saturday for allegedly killing his girlfriend inside a home in Oroville.
Okanogan County deputies responded about 8:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic dispute on Westlake Road. While responding, deputies received information they may be responding to a homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.
When law enforcement arrived to the address, they noticed a deceased woman in the home. Two men were also in the home.
One of the men inside, 70-year-old Roy Rasmussen, was taken into custody for first-degree murder. He allegedly confessed to shooting the woman, identified as 46-year-old Siri Zosel. Deputies say the two had been in a dating relationship.
Investigators say Zosel had not been heard from so her friend went to the Westlake Drive home. Rasmussen reportedly would not let the friend see Zosel, according to the sheriff’s office. The friend’s husband then went to the home and noticed Zosel lying on the floor. Rasmussen reportedly said Zosel had been dead for about two days.
Rasmussen is being held in the Okanogan County Corrections Center.