SOAP LAKE — A man was arrested after a hours-long standoff with police Monday evening in Soap Lake.
Soap Lake police responded just after 5 p.m. to reports of a man walking in the road on Division Street South near the post office. Minutes later, police say the man had threatened someone in the area.
Police located the suspect, identified as Joseph Loan, in his front yard. Police say he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
“After several minutes of contact, Loan retreated to his residence after yelling obscenities,” Soap Lake police stated. “Chief Cox then contacted the victims of the alleged threat. During the contact, probable cause was established on Loan for multiple counts of harassment with threats to kill.”
Loan allegedly refused to exit his residence and continued to yell at law enforcement, reportedly threatening to kill them.
“Due to the nature of the threats, the history of violent tendencies, and mental state of Loan, additional agencies were requested to assist at the scene,” police stated. Grant County Mental Health, sheriff’s office negotiators and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team all responded.
A warrant was issued to enter Loan’s home after several hours of negotiations. The tactical response team eventually entered the home and Loan was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into jail on several felony charges.