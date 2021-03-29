MOSES LAKE - A man is in jail after a reported stabbing Saturday evening inside a home near Moses Lake.
Grant County sheriff’s deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 9 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive in the Larson Housing area. An 18-year-old victim was found near Canon Drive and Mitchell with a stab wound to his neck, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was taken Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
The suspect, 36-year-old Robert O. Pouncey, was arrested and booked into Grant County Jail for second degree assault.
The stabbing reportedly stemmed from an argument over living arrangements inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office.