EPHRATA - A man was arrested this week in connection to a drug bust at a property near Ephrata.
Eric Carlin Craig, 49, is in jail for delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, criminal conspiracy to deliver meth, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and meth with intent to distribute.
A search warrant was served on Tuesday at 16860 Frey Road Northwest just north of Ephrata. Detectives reportedly seized more than 50 grams of heroin, 40 grams of meth, about six grams of cocaine and more than two pounds of process marijuana. Detectives also found digital scales, two firearms and ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team began investigating Craig in March. Detectives say other suspects are involved and more arrests are likely.