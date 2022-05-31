OTHELLO — A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection to a stabbing near Othello.
Adams County deputies responded to the 2200 block of West Rainier Road on Friday for a reported assault. The victim was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Othello resident Oliverio Hernandez-Alvarado.
On Sunday, Othello police located Hernandez-Alvarado in the 1400 block of East Main Street while investigating an unrelated domestic violence incident. Deputies were notified and a perimeter was set up.
Deputies say the suspect attempted to flee the scene by jumping out of a window. Hernandez-Alvarado was taken into custody at the scene and booked into Adams County Jail for first-degree assault and fourth-degree assault from a separate investigation.