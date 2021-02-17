MOSES LAKE - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Saturday night shooting in Moses Lake.
Julio C. Ortiz Sanchez, 29, was located at Motel 6 on Tuesday and booked into Grant County Jail on assault charges, according to Moses Lake police.
Police initially responded about 10:30 p.m. Saturday after a homeless man showed up at Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The victim had reportedly been going through clothing in bags outside a residence on East Broadway Avenue when Ortiz Sanchez exited the residence. The victim had put on a pair of pants from the bag before being confronted about being on the property.
Moses Lake police say Ortiz Sanchez told the victim to leave or he would kill him. Ortiz Sanchez allegedly chased after the victim, grabbed him and took him to the ground. The suspect then allegedly shot the victim in the upper thigh.
Investigators say the altercation continued and a second shot was fired. Nobody was struck by the second shot.
Three people known to frequent the property drove the victim to the hospital and dropped him off. Police say the three people have been uncooperative in the investigation.
Ortiz Sanchez reportedly admitted to being at the scene during the incident and hearing the altercation, but denied being involved, according to Moses Lake police.