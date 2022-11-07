EPHRATA - Access to and from the Ephrata Walmart has been blocked by law enforcement as of Monday night as a tactical team tries to apprehend an armed man.
Grant County Sheriff’s officials say an individual was causing a disturbance at the Dollar Tree, prompting Ephrata Police officers to respond to the scene. At one point, the man reportedly pulled a knife on officers when they made contact with him.
The suspect has managed to barricade himself in an RV in the Walmart parking and is refusing to come out.
A tactical team was arriving at the scene at around 9:30 p.m. in an attempt to contact the suspect. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
All vehicles that were near the RV have been cleared out.