GRAND COULEE - A local lottery winner has some money to count after winning $700,000 from Washington’s Lottery this week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Clarence A. recently bought a HIT 5 ticket from Spring Canyon Food and Fuel in Grand Coulee. After realizing he’d won, Clarence claimed his winning ticket at the fuel station after matching all five of his numbers with the winning numbers drawn by the Lottery. The odds of winning the cashpot prize in HIT 5 is 1 in 851,000.
Man buys winning lottery ticket worth $700,000 in Grand Coulee
