GRAND COULEE - A Grand Coulee man accused of leading police on a pursuit in a stolen bus is already facing vehicle theft and burglary charges from two incidents in December.
Richard Manley, 62, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and felony eluding in connection to Wednesday’s pursuit. Prosecutor’s have also charged Manley with theft of a motor vehicle and residential burglary stemming from two investigations on Dec. 8.
Manley was arrested Wednesday morning after reportedly stealing a running Grant Transit Authority bus at the transit center in Moses Lake. Manley was located driving the bus near the town of Stratford, leading to a pursuit that ended near Electric City after spike strips were deployed and Manley drove off the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
At about noon on Dec. 8, Grand Coulee police were called to a reported burglary on Center Street. A homeowner reportedly located Manley inside the home before Manley fled with random clothes from the home. The homeowner was able to identify Manley in a photo lineup, according to court records.
At about 4 p.m. the same day, Grand Coulee police responded to the Grand Coulee Hardware Store for a reported vehicle theft. Surveillance video reportedly shows Manley walk up to a pickup truck, which was left unlocked and running. Police say Manley drove over a curb before leaving the parking lot. The vehicle was later recovered the same day but Manley was not located.
Manley has several felony convictions including burglaries, assaults and drug possession, according to court records.