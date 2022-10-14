MOSES LAKE — A 31-year-old man has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a 41-year-old man near Moses Lake in September.
Ismael Cristian Bravo was charged Friday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
Bravo is currently incarcerated in the Spokane County Jail, charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Deputies and Moses Lake police responded on the morning of Sept. 25 to a reported shooting at home in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. The victim told investigators two armed men had entered the home, shot him and stole several firearms and cash.
The victim was taken to Samaritan Hospital for two gunshot wounds to his leg, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to court records, the victim, another man and two women — one of whom was identified as being in a relationship with Bravo — were in the home. The victim told investigators the two women were acting suspicious prior to the shooting, including using a cellphone to take videos and photos inside the home.
At one point, one of the women had gone upstairs after dropping a glass while everyone was in the basement. The victim says within a few minutes, two armed men came down to the basement. Investigators reported both men fired a shot at the victim.
The victim told investigators Bravo initially had a mask on and had left the basement with the two women. He reportedly returned without the mask and the victim was able to make identification, according to court records.
Bravo, the unidentified second suspect, and the two women then left the home together, investigators stated.
Bravo has a number of previous felony convictions including second-degree assault, vehicular assault, eluding and possession of a stolen firearm, according to prosecutors.