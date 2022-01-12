MOSES LAKE - A man is in jail after police say he robbed and then shot a man Jan. 7 in Moses Lake.
Dakota Johnson, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Moses Lake police responded to North Stratford Road at about 10:20 Friday night for a reported gunshot victim. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found bleeding from the leg due to a gunshot wound to his upper hip, according to police.
The victim was transported to Samaritan Hospital and later released.
The victim told police he was walking to McDonald’s on Stratford Road and was texting his ex-girlfriend who said she would come pick him up so he didn’t have to walk in the cold. Johnson was reportedly in the back seat of the car and the victim recognized him as his ex arrived to pick him up.
“As soon as (the victim) got into the vehicle, he stated he heard the ‘cocking’ noise of a handgun coming from behind his head, where Johnson was sitting,” investigators stated. Johnson then allegedly told the victim to empty his pockets. The victim complied, taking out his cellphone and other items and throwing it to the backseat.
The victim reportedly then opened the car door and jumped out of the moving vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot. Johnson then allegedly fired one shot at the victim, striking him in the leg, according to Moses Lake police. The victim’s ex sped off, with Johnson still in the car. The victim told police it appeared as if Johnson was trying to exit the car. The victim’s ex told investigators Johnson had yelled at her drive off after the shooting.
The victim got into a passerby’s vehicle and the driver called 911.
Moses Lake police contacted Johnson on Jan. 9 and he agreed to go to the police station for an interview. Investigators say Johnson denied shooting the victim and claimed the victim had started to get in the car but left because Johnson was in the backseat. Johnson allegedly said he heard what he thought were one or two backfires from a vehicle right before the victim jumped out of the car.