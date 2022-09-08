MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business.
Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
Moses Lake firefighters and police responded just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday after reports of a brush fire on the corner of East Hill Avenue and Balsam Street, just off South Pioneer Way. Crews arrived to find several arborvitaes on fire on the west side of the Coldwell Banker building, according to Moses Lake police.
A quick response from Moses Lake firefighters kept the blaze from causing structural damage to the building, which was filled with smoke after the fire was extinguished.
Witnesses reported seeing a man walking away from the area right after the fire was reported. A witness had taken pictures of the suspect and told police he was last seen walking behind apartments on Balsam Street.
Police were able to identify Nuval as the suspect using the witness’ photos. Police say Nuval is a known drug user and is homeless. Officers located Nuval standing on the second floor of the apartments where he was taken into custody.
Police say two lighters were found on Nuval, which he allegedly said he used to start the fire. He said he attempted to put out the fire by “inhaling it” but left the scene and followed the smoke. Police noted Nuval appeared to under the influence of drugs and was delusional.