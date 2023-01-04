MOSES LAKE — A man is facing a number of assault charges after Moses Lake police say he drove into a crowd of people, injuring two, after a party early in the morning on New Year’s Day.
Juan Jesus Martinez Ladino, 35, is charged with two counts of vehicular assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of hit-and-run.
Moses Lake police responded about 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 to South Peninsula Drive after reports of two people hit by a car. The two victims, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old male, were both taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital before police arrived on scene, according to court records.
Police say Martinez Ladino and another man were at the house party when the two claimed several men came into the home and were armed. A fight then broke out inside the home and continued outside and Martinez Ladino and the second man walked to Martinez Ladino’s car once the fight at stopped.
Doorbell camera footage from the area reportedly shows Martinez Ladino and two men get into a black Honda Civic and head west on Peninsula Drive. Moses Lake police say the vehicle only had the daytime running lights on as the driver, identified as Martinez Ladino, allegedly drove in the oncoming lane of travel, according to court records.
Police say the video shows the Honda accelerate and swerve directly into a group of people. The video shows one person go airborne, according to police.
“At no time did the brake lights to the suspect vehicle activate as it switched lanes and drove at the group of subjects, before it hit the group of subjects, or after it hit the group of subjects,” police stated.
Martinez Ladino reportedly told police as he drove off from the party, he was “just trying to get out of there.” Police reported Martinez Ladino admitted to hitting one person and then heard gunshots and left the scene.
Investigators served a search warrant on the Honda and found damage to the windshield and the front bumper area, as well as at least two bullet holes in the back.