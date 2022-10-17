MOSES LAKE — A 34-year-old man is accused of stealing a man’s pickup truck near Moses Lake after claiming to have a gun in his backpack and assaulting the victim.
Patricio Moncada, 34, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle in connection to the incident on Sunday.
Grant County Deputies responded about 6:20 p.m. to Road 5 Southeast after the victim said a man stole his pickup truck. The victim told investigators he had offered the man, identified as Moncada, a ride home after seeing him in need at Ernie’s Truck Stop.
The victim drove Moncada to the Road 5 area where Moncada, who deputies say is deaf and mute, reportedly became agitated. Moncada then allegedly made a gun symbol with his hand and told the victim he had a gun in his backpack, according to court records.
The victim told investigators Moncada then began hitting him. The victim pulled over and was ordered out of the vehicle by Moncada, according to the sheriff’s office, and Moncada drove off with the pickup truck.
At about 10 p.m., deputies were called to Road J Southeast for a driver doing circles in a pickup truck. The truck was located on Road M Northeast and Moncada was taken into custody.
Deputies say the victim was able to identify Moncada as the man who stole his pickup truck.