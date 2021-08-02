MOSES LAKE - A man has been charged with two counts of murder in the killings of two men on Saturday near Moses Lake.
Noe Pena, 40, was booked into Grant County Jail and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office. His bail has been set at $3 million.
Pena is accused of shooting and killing two men at a home in the 8000 block of Road 18 Northeast, about 13 north of Moses Lake. Deputies responded to the home just before noon after reports of a man walking around with a gun in his hand.
Deputies reportedly found Pena walking east on Road 18. He was taken into custody for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
While deputies were responding to the call, a witness reported two bodies inside the garage at the Road 18 home where Pena was first scene. The victims have been identified as 52-year-old Epitacio Martinez-Molina and his brother, 37-year-old Moises Martinez-Molina.
Shell casings and the firearm reportedly used in the shootings have been seized as evidence and sent to the state crime lab.