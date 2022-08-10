MATTAWA — A man has been charged with vehicular homicide in a September 2020 collision near Mattawa that left his passenger dead.
Prosecutors filed the charge against Sergio Garcia Garcia, 26, on Aug. 5 in Grant County Superior Court. Garcia Garcia is not in custody and has been summoned to appear in court on Sept. 12.
On Sept. 21, 2020, Garcia Garcia was driving a 2006 Honda Pilot on Road 23 Southwest, approaching the state Route 243 intersection. State troopers say he failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a semi-truck.
Garcia Garcia was taken by helicopter to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with serious injuries. His passenger, 30-year-old Minerva Icezaga Cruz, died at the scene. Neither were wearing a seatbelt.
Medical information obtained by state troopers in September 2021 allegedly showed Garcia Garcia had a blood alcohol level above the .08 legal limit when he was admitted to the hospital.
State troopers say after talking with Garcia Garcia’s friend’s in 2021, it’s believed he fled to Mexico after being released from the hospital.