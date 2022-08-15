WENATCHEE - A man in his 30’s faces multiple charges after climbing to the top of the Senator George Sellar Bridge’s super structure over the Columbia River between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Friday.
Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says, without using the ladder, a subject known to law enforcement managed to climb his way to the top of the arch above the bridge where the American flagpole is.
Authorities closed the bridge for 2.5 hours as they tried to convince the man to come down. Traffic resumed on the bridge at around 4 p.m. T
he subject was cited for criminal trespass and will face a charge for disrupting traffic for such a long time. The climber was subjected to a mental health evaluation after the incident.
Police Captain Brian Chance says suicide did not appear to be the reason behind man’s harrowing climb. Police say the man wanted a better view of the Wenatchee area.