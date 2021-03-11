MOSES LAKE - A Warden man convicted in a 2018 shooting in Moses Lake will be resentenced after a state appeals court vacated an unlawful possession of a firearm conviction.
Zachary Skone was sentenced to 22 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one county of attempting to bribe a witness. Skone was acquitted of first-degree robbery.
Moses Lake police say Skone was hiding in the bushes along Montlake Park on Jan. 14, 2018 when the then 18-year-old victim had agreed to meet a 17-year-old to sell the person prescription codeine syrup.
As the two met near what turned out to be Skone’s pickup truck, Skone came out of the bushes and shot the victim, according to court records.
Skone had been contacted by police Jan. 13 and was known to drive a white, single-cab pickup truck. Skone was taken into custody Jan. 15 and his truck was recovered from a home near Warden.
Screenshots from the victim's phone referenced the victim owing Skone $30. Skone also told police the victim is "known for not paying people or ripping them off."
Three days prior to the shooting, Skone had gone through a coffee stand drive through where the barista had noticed a pistol in Skone’s vehicle. Skone reportedly told the barista he was “running from the pigs.” The barista reported this to police, according to court records.
Skone appealed his convictions and sentence, arguing that double jeopardy applied to the two unlawful possession of a firearm convictions. The appeals court ruled prosecutors could not show the jury that Skone was in possession of different firearms at the coffee stand and during the shooting. The appeals court vacated one count of unlawful possession and remanded the case for resentencing. The ruling will likely reduce Skone’s offender score for sentencing, according to court records.