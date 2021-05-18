EDINBURG, Texas - A man previously arrested by Moses Lake police and convicted of child rape was arrested Saturday by Border Patrol agents in Texas.
Agents working near Abrams, Texas apprehended a group of ten migrants shortly after illegally entering the United States. A man in the group, 28-year-old Salvadoran Raul Sanchez-Sanchez, was found to have been convicted in 2016 of third-degree rape of a child. He was sentenced to 34 months in prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Border Patrol.
Federal court records indicate Sanchez-Sanchez had been formally deported from the U.S. in 2018.
Sanchez-Sanchez has now been charged with reentry of deported aliens in U.S. District Court in Texas.