QUINCY - He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 1997 murder of a Quincy couple. Adam Betancourt will now serve less than half of that sentence after a state Department of Corrections review board decision.
Betancourt was 16 when he and Donald Lambert and Marcus “David Wawers,” both 15 at the time, walked into the home of Homer and Vada Smithson, both in their late 80s and well known in the Quincy community. Betancourt and Lambert found the victims sleeping in their bed when the two defendants shot both victims
“They saw the female victim had gotten up from the bed and both Mr. Betancourt and Mr. Lambert fired at her several times,” information from the DOC review board states. “They then reloaded their guns again. Meanwhile, the female victim made it to the telephone in the kitchen and called her adult son. While she was on the phone with him, Mr. Betancourt and Mr. Lambert began shooting again, ultimately killing her.”
As part of a plea agreement, Betancourt was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Lambert was initially sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole but was resentenced in 2015 and has the possibility of being paroled after serving 25 years.
The DOC Indeterminate Sentence Review Board recently found Bentancourt releasable, citing positive prison behavior over the past 12 years, continuing to maintain employment and participate in offender change programs and educational courses, and a positive psychological evaluation. The board did find Betancourt “should have restrictions around his association with known felons and known gang members in the community.” The board has not yet set a release date.
Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano called the decision by the review board “extremely disappointing” in a letter to the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.
“The Smithson family vehemently opposed Betancourt’s release,” Dano stated. “I wrote a very strong letter to the board in opposition to his release. The family and I spoke to the board virtually. Two clinical psychologists tested, evaluated and wrote reports in 2018 and 2020. Both opined that Betancourt had a 60% chance of violent re-offense within 12 years. Notwithstanding these opinions, (the board) decided Betancourt should be cleared for release. I will end this by simply saying that the Smithson family is devastated by the actions of the board and has lost all faith in the judicial system. (The Board) process of reviewing criminal sentences every five years and dragging the family back to these hearings to relive their tragedy is cruel and wrong.”
The review board in 2018 ruled Betancourt should not be released and he could resubmit a petition for review in 2023. Court rulings moved the next review up to this year.
“Following the previous 2018 parole hearing, the (Attorney General’s office) cut a deal to allow Betancourt to have an expedited hearing in 2021, rather than 2023, without letting the family know,” Dano continued. “Apparently, the matter needed to be heard expeditiously. After all, we don’t want the poor boy to get COVID in prison.”
In a letter, the state review board stated Betancourt “expressed a good deal of remorse” for the killings.
“He stated he understands it was a heinous crime,” the board wrote. “He stated he tries now to make morally sound decisions.”
Betancourt’s attorney also told the board Betancourt “shows a true dedication to change” and Betancourt is ready to be released.