VANTAGE - Kittitas County deputies are asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect who stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from a home in Vantage.
The male suspect broke into the home on Lakeview Drive at about 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say thousands of dollars' worth of household goods and electronics were stolen and the house was left “significantly damaged.”
The suspect was caught on surveillance video from a local gas station, driving a white, single-cab Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Anyone with information about the truck and/or the suspect is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534.