Screen Shot 2022-01-14 at 11.32.25 AM.png

VANTAGE - Kittitas County deputies are asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect who stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from a home in Vantage.

The male suspect broke into the home on Lakeview Drive at about 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say thousands of dollars' worth of household goods and electronics were stolen and the house was left “significantly damaged.”

271850102_2111651382327259_7224543926553781862_n.jpeg

The suspect was caught on surveillance video from a local gas station, driving a white, single-cab Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the truck and/or the suspect is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534.