OTHELLO — A 61-year-old man died after reportedly suffering an unknown medical emergency while driving on state Route 17 Monday morning north of Othello.
The man was driving north on SR 17 at about 6:45 a.m. when he had a medical emergency, according to the state patrol. The man’s car went off the road to the right and into the northbound ditch.
The vehicle came to a stop against a fence.
The man was taken to Othello Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The state patrol has not yet released the man’s name.
The incident remains under investigation.