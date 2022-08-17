MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa.
Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly failed to negotiate a roundabout, according to Washington State Patrol.
Lomon drove off the road and his pickup truck came to rest in a ditch on the southbound side of the highway.
State troopers say Lomon was not wearing a seatbelt.
Lomon was reportedly was driving too fast as he approached the roundabout, according to the state patrol.