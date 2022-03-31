CHELAN COUNTY - A 66-year-old Mukilteo man died in a climbing accident on Dragontail Peak about 15 miles southwest of Leavenworth.
On Monday, Richard Thurmer’s wife called 911 to report her husband was solo climbing in the Enchantments and she had become concerned after not hearing from him for 24 hours, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Thurmer’s wife said he was not due back until Tuesday but he typically contacts her everyday via his InReach device.
“She said that her husband was well equipped, in good health and a very experienced climber,” sheriff’s office officials said.
Deputies found Thurmer’s vehicle parked near the Bridge Creek Campground and a note was left to call the sheriff’s office when he returns.
On Tuesday, Thurmer’s wife called authorities after her husband had not returned home as planned.
On Wednesday, a sheriff’s office helicopter and a two-person ground team from Chelan County Mountain Rescue responded to the Dragontail Peak area and the helicopter crew located a motionless person lying in the snow at the base of “Triple Couloir" on the north aspect of the peak. The helicopter was unable to land due to high winds.
The ground crew arrived to the location and found Thurmer dead at the scene. Responders say it appeared he had fallen several hundred feet.
The sheriff’s office helicopter returned to the scene Thursday morning and was able to hoist Thurmer’s body from the area.