MOSES LAKE — A man has died after colliding with an SUV while riding a dirt bike Monday morning near Moses Lake.
Grant County deputies responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast for a dirt bike versus SUV collision.
Deputies say a Ford Escape, driven Lily Knowles, was heading east on Dorothy, entering the intersection at Moon Drive when Don Palmen, riding the dirt bike, ran the stop sign and collided with the SUV.
Palmen was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital and later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Knowles and her passenger were not injured.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate.