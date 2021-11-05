RITZVILLE - A driver was killed in a Friday afternoon wreck on Interstate 90 about 11 miles west of Ritzville.
Laurence W. Roxby, a 65-year-old Cle Elum man, was driving a 2006 GMC pickup truck east on I-90 at about 1:10 p.m. when he reportedly drove off the road. State troopers say the pickup truck went into the center median and came to rest on a side road under the interstate.
Roxby died at the scene. His next-of-kin has been notified.
The cause the crash remains under investigation and troopers say it’s unclear what led up to the wreck.