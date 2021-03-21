MOSES LAKE - A Puyallup man died from injuries sustained in an ORV crash Saturday afternoon at the Moses Lake Sand Dunes.
Joshua Solomon, 37, was the only rider of a four-wheeled ORV when the vehicle reportedly landed hard at the base of a 30-foot sand dune, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Other riders and emergency responders attempted life-saving measures but Solomon died at the scene.
Solomon’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Deputies say Solomon was a long-time ORV rider and a supporter of the Moses Lake and Beverly sand dunes.
“Josh was a founder of the SendItKru ORV group which enjoyed many days and weekends at the Moses Lake and Beverly dunes,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “Josh was well-known and well-liked by Grant County ORV deputies. We are left heartbroken by Josh’s death and cherish our memories of Josh. We send our love, support, and prayers for peace to Josh’s family and friends. We’ll miss him.”