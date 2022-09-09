OMAK — A 54-year-old man died in a rollover crash late Thursday night on state Route 155 east of Omak.
A 2011 GMC Canyon pickup truck was heading south on SR 155 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went off the road to the right and through the guardrail, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The pickup truck then rolled down an embankment. Omak resident Gerald I. Zacherle was ejected from the pickup truck and died at the scene. State troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
A second person in the vehicle, 35-year-old Omak resident Louis L. Zacherle, was injured and taken to Mid Valley Hospital.
The state patrol has not yet been able to determine who was driving the pickup truck at the time of the crash.
State troopers continue to investigate the crash. Drugs and/or alcohol were reported as a factor.