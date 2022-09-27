LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth on Saturday.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received multiple InReach activations in the area of Aasgard Pass. The activations indicated there was a medical emergency and a need for help.
Dispatchers were able to determine a group had been performing CPR since about 9:40 a.m. on Redmond resident Swaminathan Sundaram. A U.S. Forest Service ranger arrived on scene and assisted with CPR.
A hoist capable helicopter was called in from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office due to the group’s remote location and the urgent need for medical care. The helicopter arrived on scene at about 11:30 a.m.
Sundaram and a medical crew were picked up a short time later. Lifesaving efforts continued for a short time in the air but Sundaram died in the helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man was transported to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery landing pad where he was transported to the Chelan County Coroner’s Office. It was determined Sundaram died of natural causes.