ROYAL CITY - A man stolen more than $3,500 worth of power tools after walking into the Royal High School construction area on Thursday.
Royal City police say the suspect was wearing construction gear to blend in with contractors working on site.
“The suspect took off with over $3,500 worth of Dewalt power tools,” police stated. “Most of these tools were owned by individuals who paid out of their own pocket.”
The suspect was seen leaving the site in a 2012-2016 Ford Super Duty pickup truck with “K&M Construction” decals on the side doors and the tailgate. Police say they have received tips on possible companies with the decal name. One company owner was contacted and police say that person is not a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Royal City police at 509-346-2212.