MOSES LAKE - A 44-year-old man died in a suspected drowning on Sunday in an irrigation canal near Moses Lake.
Joshua Griffen, believed to be a transient, was traveling with a friend when they went for a swim in an irrigation canal near the 3000 block of Road 4 Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say Griffen was swept away by the current and went under the water.
Griffen’s body was recovered and emergency responders attempted life-saving measures but Griffen died at the scene. His body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
“Sheriff’s deputies remind everyone that irrigation canals are extremely dangerous,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “It’s very difficult to assess the strength of the current, which can easily overpower even the most skilled swimmer.”
This marks the second irrigation canal drowning this summer in Grant County. In June, an 18-year-old drowned in a canal near Ephrata.