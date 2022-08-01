DRYDEN — A 60-year-old man drowned on Saturday while tubing in the Wenatchee River.
The Walla Walla man was with a handful of friends and family floating the river near Dryden. As the group approached the rapids known as “Rock and Roll,” the man was reportedly flipped from is inner tube and began struggling to get to shore, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The group encountered a second set of rapids and most of the party was separated by that time. A family member found the man floating face down in the water. He was dragged to shore and out of the water.
A commercial raft was floating by and helped load the man onto the raft and ferried him to EMS on the opposite shore. CPR was performed for about an hour before the man was pronounced dead.
Deputies say no one in the group was wearing a life jacket and they were not familiar with the river.
“All bodies of water in Chelan County and around the state are flowing at a higher level than usual due to the late summer heat,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Recreationalists should be aware that the waters are colder and more swift than usual. Please remember to wear a life jacket, scout the entire section of river you plan to float for hazards, and know where to take out.”