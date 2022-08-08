UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming near the Leavenworth KOA when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged.
ORIGINAL STORY — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth.
The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Numerous swimmers began searching for the man and were eventually able to bring him to shore. Emergency personnel began CPR and the man was taken to Central Washington Hospital where he later died.
The man’s name has not yet been released.
“The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office would again like to remind you that the waters are colder and more swift than usual,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “Please remember to wear a life jacket."