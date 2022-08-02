MOSES LAKE — A man is facing multiple felony assault charges in connection to a Saturday shooting in Moses Lake where multiple shots were fired at a car and apartment.
Shawndrae Huff, 43, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with five counts of first-degree assault and one count each of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting. His bail was set at $500,000, according to court records.
Moses Lake police responded about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of South Ashley Way after reports of multiple shots fired and two vehicles leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Witnesses reportedly told police a suspect in a blue van began shooting at the apartments and the other vehicle.
Investigators located seven 9mm casings in the parking lot.
Two people outside when the blue van arrived went back into their apartment and soon after a bullet came through the window. The bullet struck the refrigerator door handle and a wall in the kitchen, according to Moses Lake police.
Police say multiple witnesses identified Huff as the shooter. Huff was taken into custody the next day and reportedly claimed to have an ongoing issue with one of the men in the apartment that was struck by gunfire. Huff reportedly told police he had gone to the apartment to fight the man. Police reported Huff claimed he began yelling at the man when shots were fired.
Investigators told Huff the bullet casings were found within feet of where witnesses said his blue van was parked before it was seen fleeing the scene. Huff reportedly told police he did not know how the casings ended up at that location.
Moses Lake police continue to investigate the shooting and one additional person could be facing charges.