WARDEN — A man who crashed into a parked car and nearly struck a house during a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Warden is facing multiple charges.
Joseph M. Wallo, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and one count each of felony eluding, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
On Aug. 17, Warden police responded after a homeowner reported he was following a white Jeep after the driver stole property. Police located the Jeep as it entered the West First Street and South Country Road intersection.
Warden police say the driver accelerated through the intersection and passed another vehicle. Police followed the Jeep until the suspect reportedly continued off-road, over an embankment and into a field. The suspect allegedly continued onto Fourth Street where the Jeep hit a parked vehicle. Police reported the suspect drove through shrubs and the Jeep ended up about five feet from the front door of a home on South Adams Avenue.
Police found the Jeep unoccupied. The driver, later identified as Wallo through security video, was allegedly seen walking in the area. He reportedly ran off when he spotted police and was not located, according to Warden police.
Wallo has since been arrested and booked into Grant County Jail.