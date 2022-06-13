WENATCHEE — A man shot and killed by Wenatchee police on June 4 has been identified as a Jackson, California resident.
The deceased male has been identified as 32-year-old Zachary C. Rutherford, according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. His family has been notified.
Rutherford was reportedly the suspect in a burglary the afternoon of June 4 in the 400 block of Castle View Place. Investigators reported the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
A suspect matching the description was located shortly after the burglary in the 200 block of South Western Street. Rutherford was allegedly armed with a knife when he was contacted by officers. Two less-lethal options were used before Rutherford was fatally shot by police.
Four Wenatchee police officers directly involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice for an officer-involved shooting. The four officers have been identified as Corporal Seth Buhler, officer Jeff Ward, officer Stephanie Valencia and officer Andrew Wilson.
The special investigation unit continues to investigate the shooting.