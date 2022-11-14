MOSES LAKE — A man was found dead Thursday at the public fishing access area near Moses Lake.
The man had been reported missing on Wednesday after leaving a nearby home on Tuesday along South Frontage Road West, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say the man had been drinking Tuesday and went for a walk but never returned home.
His family reported him missing the next day. His body was discovered just after 10 a.m. Thursday.
Deputies say the man likely died from hypothermia. His death has been ruled accidental. The man's name was not released.