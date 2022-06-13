CHELAN — A man was found dead in a vehicle that went down an embankment Saturday northeast of Chelan.
Chelan County deputies responded Saturday morning to South Lakeshore Road after a vehicle was found on its top off the road.
Deputies say the vehicle was found about 10 feet off the road and about 10 feet down the embankment.
The male driver was found dead in the driver’s seat, according to the sheriff’s office.
It’s unknown how long the vehicle had been down the embankment. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.