LEAVENWORTH — A man involved in several burglaries of vacation cabins, homes and businesses in Chelan County has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
Kevin M. Waters, 34, pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and one count of theft of a firearm and trafficking stolen property. He was sentenced Monday to 30.75 months behind bars.
Waters was taken into custody in July after investigators had obtained several search warrants for different locations and a vehicle, resulting in the recovery of some of the property taken during the burglaries.
Waters had been spotted on June 21 in the Lake Wenatchee area but he fled from a Chelan County deputy.
Investigators connected Waters to numerous burglaries, many of which occurred in the Lake Wenatchee area and involved summer cabins, according to the sheriff’s office. Waters stole a large amount of property, including firearms, totaling more than $50,000 in value.