SOAP LAKE — A man was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in prison for pulling a knife on a man at a bus stop in Soap Lake.
Troy K. Fish, 39, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and felony harassment, his 10th and 11th felony convictions, according to court records.
Judge Anna Gigliotti sentenced Fish to 63 months in prison, which was the agreed sentenced as part of a plea deal.
Soap Lake police responded on Oct. 31 to a reported weapons offense on Division Street South. A woman reported a man had pulled a knife on her son as they were waiting for the bus. Police say the two were approached by Fish, who asked how long until the bus arrives. Fish, unprovoked, told the victim he had gotten out of prison four months ago and then pulled out a large kitchen knife and held it to the victim’s face, telling him “I’m not afraid to kill you,” according to court records.
Fish fled the scene before police arrived.
Later the same day, police located Fish on Daisy Street South and he was taken into custody. Police say Fish appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and threatened law enforcement during his arrest.
While being booked into jail, Fish told a corrections deputy he “tried to kill someone.”