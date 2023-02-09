EPHRATA — An Everett man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for threatening to shoot an Ephrata Walmart employee while stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.
Jonathan J. Mengle, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and felony eluding, according to court records.
Mengle has previous felony convictions of two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and one count each of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm He’s also facing charges in Snohomish County of felony eluding and unlawful possession of a firearm.
A judge on Wednesday sentenced Mengle to 56 months behind bars.
Ephrata police and Grant County deputies responded June 30, 2022 to a theft in progress at Walmart. Police say a woman had pushed a cart-full of merchandise to a vehicle, driven by Mengle, parked outside of the garden center. When an employee attempted to intervene, Mengle told the employee “if you try to grab the car, I will lay you out,” according to court records. He then threatened to shoot the employee while reaching to his backside as if he was reaching for a gun.
Mengle and the woman drove off as Ephrata police were attempting a traffic stop. A deputy located the suspects’ vehicle on state Route 282 and the driver continued to flee. Deputies say he drove into oncoming traffic at about 80 mph, forcing several drivers off the road and nearly causing multiple wrecks. The deputy ended the attempted traffic stop due to safety concerns.
On July 4, Mengle’s vehicle was located in the area of Road 7 Northeast and state Route 283.
An arrest warrant was issued for Mengle and he was taken into custody on Dec. 30.