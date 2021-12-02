SPOKANE - A man has been sentenced to nearly nine years in federal prison in connection to a 2020 carjacking in Coulee Dam.
Kyle Steven Scott Cate, a 30-year-old enrolled member of the Colville Tribes, previously pleaded guilty to carjacking and felon in possession of a firearm earlier this year in U.S. District Court in Spokane. He was sentenced this week to 107 months in federal prison.
On April 30, 2020, Cate began banging on the door of a home in Coulee Dam. The homeowner answered the door and Cate asked for a ride to Nespelem. The victim declined and Cate pulled out a pistol before stealing the victims Subaru Legacy at gunpoint, according to court records.
Before leaving the home, Cate demanded the victim’s keys, pointed the gun at his face and threatened to shot him.
“With Cate’s pistol only 4 to 5 inches away from his face and fearing for his safety, the victim gave up his keys,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. “Cate left in the carjacked Subaru, driving in the direction of Nespelel. His victim called 911.
Minutes later, Colville Tribal Police located the Subaru and Cate led police on a chase that lasted more than 20 miles and excited 100 mph. The engine of the Subaru eventually failed and Cate was taken into custody.
Police located seven .22 caliber bullets in Cate’s pocket. A firearm was also recovered along Cate’s pursuit path after he through it out of the moving vehicle.
During the investigation, four firearms stolen in August of 2018 were also recovered from Cate’s home. Cate has a prior felony conviction for second-degree robbery in Okanogan County.
The FBI, ATF, Colville Tribal Police and Washington State Patrol investigated the case.