MATTAWA — A property owner held two suspects at gunpoint early Tuesday morning after reportedly catching the men burglarizing his shop near Mattawa.
Deputies received a 911 call at about 3 a.m. for a burglary in progress at a property in the 20500 block of Road 23 Southwest, according to the sheriff’s office.
The property owner said an intrusion alarm had gone off at one of his shops and he confronted two men at the scene.
Fearing the two suspects were armed, the property owner, armed himself, fired a shot into the air. The property owner held the two men at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
The suspects, identified as 26-year-old Brandon Medina Perez and 28-year-old Luis Vasquez Marroquin, both from Mattawa, were taken into custody and booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief. Deputies say they could also face a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and the vehicle they were driving had been reported stolen.